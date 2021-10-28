OXFORD – The bar in Oxford has been reset. And it keeps moving higher and higher and higher.
With its win over LSU last weekend, No. 10 Ole Miss (6-1 overall, 3-1 SEC) reached bowl eligibility, one of only a handful of teams nationally to have reached the required six-win threshold this early in the season.
But you won’t find the Rebels celebrating the achievement. In fact, it was hardly a blip on coach Lane Kiffin’s radar.
Because these Rebels have far bigger dreams that just any run-of-the-mill bowl game.
“Someone said this morning, ‘You guys are bowl eligible.’ I didn’t even realize that,” Kiffin said. “It’s not the way we think, and (we're) honestly trying to change the way a lot of people think.”
Yahoo! Sports has the Rebels playing against Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. Athlon and one ESPN projection has Ole Miss playing Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
There are plenty of tough games around the corner looming for the Rebels, including Saturday’s matchup at No. 18 Auburn. Liberty, Texas A&M and Mississippi State will be grinds, too.
But on Tuesday, redshirt junior wide receiver-turned-defensive back-turned-wide receiver Miles Battle let on just how high the expectations within the program were.
Yes, it is still one game at a time. As redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral likes to say, the next game is the most important because it’s the next one on the schedule.
“We’re just super focused on each game. So, I don’t think it’s too difficult (to stay focused),” sophomore offensive lineman Jeremy James said.
But it’s OK to aim high at the same time, too. A run-of-the-mill bowl game isn’t good enough anymore.
“I feel like last year, if we had hit six wins, we would have been really excited. But now we’re looking more toward those bigger bowls or the playoffs, really,” Battle said. “We’re not really just worried about being bowl eligible. We’re trying to go 1-0 every week.
“We know (the hype is) there. Again, we focus on the next game at hand. We just take it one by one. Because if you look over a game, we’re in the SEC. It’s easy to fall and lose one. So we’re just working on each game as it comes, and however it falls, it should play out.”
As Kiffin has noted on a few different occasions recently, the Rebels have the potential for a special season. It will require a few things — getting healthy is key, Kiffin said, as is playing well in general.
But the pieces are all there.
“We’re a good team that could be great,” Kiffin said Monday.
Senior defensive back Otis Reese was not shy about the raised expectations, either. He liked Battle bringing up “playoffs.”
Each week brings its own challenges, and Auburn is no exception. It's still a week-by-week, day-by-day mentality. But why not aim as high as possible?
“One game at a time, you know what I’m saying? 1-0 every week … Coach always says we don’t worry about the rankings, the only ranking that matters is the final rankings at the end of the season is what he says.
“But, I love that talk. Speaking it into existence. I love it.”