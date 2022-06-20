OMAHA – Early in the game Monday night, it didn’t look like Hunter Elliott would reach the next seven minutes much less the seventh inning.
There was some shaky defense behind him, but the Tupelo freshman also wasn’t hitting his spots like he did in a masterful super regional performance at Southern Miss.
By the third inning Elliott and the Ole Miss defense had both settled in, and the Rebels, with a 13-5 second-round College World Series win over Arkansas, are in the advantage position of watching the other teams in their bracket use up pitching. They won’t play again until Wednesday night.
Elliott wasn’t the sharpest he’s been, but he still allowed just one earned run in 6 1-3 innings against an Arkansas lineup that absolutely mauled Stanford, the No. 2 national seed, with 17 runs and 21 hits two days ago.
The Ole Miss offense did some mauling of its own, continuing its late-season makeover that has seen it outscore postseason opponents 64-17.
Since a 3-1 loss to Vanderbilt in their only SEC Tournament game and sweating through the selection show the Rebels have won seven straight.
This time of year is about pitching, though.
Elliott competed. The aggressive Razorbacks took their cuts, but Elliott mostly stayed away from hard contact.
At times this season walks have been a problem, but there were only two.
The Rebels’ magical run to Omaha came from out of the clear blue.
The days between allowed time to soak up a super regional sweep without a run allowed.
Tennessee’s absence allowed for discussions about a wide open CWS field with the Rebels coming in hot.
But did Ole Miss fans really talk among themselves about a national championship?
Probably not, but now they can.
They’re a win away from the championship round.
Dylan DeLucia and Hunter Elliott have done their jobs, but this is not a deep staff of starters.
Derek Diamond, the regular No. 3, carries an ERA of almost 7.00.
The extra time off gives Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco the luxury of creativity.
Now DeLucia comes back into the picture for a second CWS start perhaps Wednesday or if things don’t go well then Thursday.
It’s not easy to get through any tournament with only two reliable starters, but starters aren’t the only ones resting now.
The bullpen will be fresh too.
It’s not a stretch to think that Diamond could be on top of his game enough to get things under control then mix and match with the better relief arms.
The third starter will come into play at some point whether that’s Diamond or someone else, but there are benefits to winning, and Ole Miss is enjoying the fruits of its labor in the Omaha heat.