Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning, No. 2 seed Ole Miss roared back to score three late runs and take down third-seeded LMU 4-2 in the late game of the NCAA Softball Tournament’s Los Angeles regional. It was the second rally of the day in an elimination game for the Rebels, who defeated No. 4 seed Grand Canyon 9-5 in a must-win game earlier Saturday.
With the pair of wins, the Rebels (41-18) advance to the regional final against UCLA on Sunday at 5 p.m.
After losing to LMU 4-2 Monday, the Rebels found themselves in the losers bracket of the double-elimination portion of the tournament. Ole Miss fell behind Grand Canyon 5-0 in the first inning of Game One Saturday before exploding to score nine unanswered runs.
Senior Savannah Diederich pitched 8 2-3 stellar innings in the two games, surrendering just two runs combined. She pitched 3 1-3 innings in relief in the first game before starting Game Two against the Lions.
Ole Miss led LMU (37-17) 1-0 but fell behind in the sixth on an RBI single from Jasmine Sofowora. Undeterred, the Rebels rallied in the next half inning. Senior Tate Whitley bunted her away aboard and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from senior Bre Roper. Senior Sydney Gutierrez drove her in to tie the game.
Sophomore Aynslie Furbush put the Rebels ahead 3-2 with a single that drove in freshman Angelina DeLeon, and freshman Keila Kamoku added another run with an RBI groundout.
Roper drove in three runs against Grand Canyon in the first game of the day, including a go-ahead two-run double in a four-run seventh inning.
Ole Miss fell behind the WAC champion Lopes (39-16) on the shoulders of a three-run home run from Stephanie Reed. But the Rebels kept chipping away, scoring a run in the top of the second on a double from Roper and another in the fifth via an RBI-single from Gutierrez.
The Rebels loaded the bases three times later in the fifth, scoring one on a fielder’s choice and tying the game on a two-run error with freshman K.K. Esparza at the plate.
With runners on second and third in the top of the seventh, Roper hit a ball to left field that nearly left the park but bounced off the wall to score two. Gutierrez then hit a two-run single to extend the lead over Grand Canyon to four. Gutierrez finished with three RBIs in the game.