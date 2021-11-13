OXFORD • Lee Corso putting on a powder blue Ole Miss helmet was just icing on the College GameDay cake.
For just the second time ever, ESPN’s flagship college football morning show came to the Grove in anticipation of Saturday night’s matchup between No. 12 Ole Miss (7-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) and No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2). The first time GameDay came to Oxford was 2014 for the game between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 3 Alabama, a game the Rebels ultimately won.
As was the case seven years ago, fans held signs of all kinds Saturday morning. Some were in favor of the hometown Rebels. Some were dunks on Texas A&M. And some weren’t related to either.
But that’s part of what makes GameDay so special, host Rece Davis said. It’s all about the people.
It’s a three hour show of college football analysis. But it’s also a showcase of college football’s proudest fans.
“Attentive crowd, lots of energy. People who care about their school and their program and their traditions and their setting, and that they want to share it with us. … That to me, gives the show a bolt of energy,” Davis said Friday. “Ole Miss knows how to get ready for a game. And especially a big game. I think it’ll be fun, I think it’ll be a tremendous atmosphere.”
Fans began lining up as early as last night, and many of those in the front row of the GameDay action arrived in the wee hours of the morning.
Kristen Perrigo, a senior at Ole Miss, is from Booneville and grew up a fan of the Rebels. She was at GameDay in 2014, too. On this particular Saturday, Perrigo, who arrived at 3 a.m., held a sign with a picture of a train with the head of coach Lane Kiffin, a play on the popular “Lane Train” motif.
Below the phrase “Things that can’t stop the Lane Train” was a bottle of mustard, a golf ball and the Texas A&M logo. The first two, of course, being references to when Tennessee fans threw the items on the field at the end of the Volunteers’ matchup with Ole Miss on Oct. 16.
“We love Lane, and we’re on the Lane Train,” Perrigo said. “You can’t stop the Lane Train. Not even with mustard, a golf ball or even Texas A&M.”
Some signs were deep cuts and pop-culture references. Caitlyn Panase also showed up at 3 a.m. holding a sign reading “Jimbo Fisher listens to RED for his pregame hype.” “RED” is an album from star Taylor Swift that was re-released Friday morning.
“I’m a big Taylor Swift fan. She’s from my hometown,” Panase said. “I was like, ‘What can I do that’s original but still fun?’ So I was like, ‘Welp, Jimbo Fisher listens to Taylor Swift. Some sad songs before he has his pregame.”
Some of the signs held sentimental value. Thomas Sweeney went to middle school with Texas A&M’s starting quarterback Zach Calzada, and the two remain friends. But that didn’t stop him from creating a sign for the ages — a picture of former Ole Miss star Elijah Moore’s infamous end zone celebration from the 2019 Egg Bowl directed toward a picture of Calzada’s head.
“I missed my alarm, but we’re still in the front row,” Sweeney, who showed up at around 4:30 or 5 a.m., said. “We’re good to go.”
Fans who showed up early enough to get front-row seats to the action were given orange Home Depot hard hats, a tradition for those willing to sacrifice sleep for their teams.
Ryan Medlock and Jake Zulanas, a sophomore and freshman, respectively, arrived at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Could they have gotten a piece of the action if they showed up later? Probably.
But something like this doesn’t happen in Oxford very often. And because of that, it was worth enduring freezing temperatures.
“I didn’t think id have to get there that early, and then someone said there’s people already lining up. So I was like alright, I need to get there now,” Medlock said. “First time in seven years? I’m not going to experience this in my college career again. Why not?”
As always, the three-hour show was capped off by a guest picker for the day's biggest games. It was Kiffin, marking the first time a coach of a team playing at the GameDay site had ever done the job. Kiffin, of course, picked Ole Miss.
But everyone waited on pins and needles as Corso, who is for all intents and purposes the face of GameDay, made his selection. Every Saturday, Corso puts on headgear for whichever team he believes will win, which either incites roaring applause or raucous booing from the home fans.
The last time GameDay came to town, Corso sat next to Katy Perry. He chose Alabama to win that game and was ultimately wrong.
Before putting on an Ole Miss helmet, Corso vowed to not be burned again.
"When we were here last in The Grove, I got my head ripped off," Corso said. "(I) won't make that mistake."