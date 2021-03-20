OXFORD – There were hiccups along the way, but ultimately six was satisfactory.
No. 4 Ole Miss did all its scoring in the first three innings and held on for a 6-5 win against Auburn to clinch the opening SEC series before 10,304 fans at Swayze Field Saturday.
The Rebels (15-4) go for the sweep Sunday at 1:30.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco used four relievers after a solid SEC debut from sophomore Drew McDaniel who gave up two earned runs over five innings. He scattered six hits – one a solo home run by Auburn shortstop Eric Bliss who would homer again in the seven – walked none and struck out seven.
Tyler Myers got the last eight of the seventh and pitched a perfect eighth with two strikeouts.
Taylor Broadway allowed only a two-out single in the ninth and earned his second save of the weekend.
After celebrating a close 1-0 win on Friday the Rebels began the day having scored five runs in their previous 27 innings and going 1-2 in those games.
They seemed on their way to recovery with runs in the first three frames and an early 6-2 lead.
Bianco felt the approach was better at the plate, and things would have looked different had the Rebels delivered a couple of timely hits.
“Our at-bats were much better. We did really well except for the timely hit. We missed that today. If we get just two more hits the game’s totally different. We might have double-digit runs,” Bianco said.
The Rebels were 3 for 19 with runners in scoring position.
Calvin Harris had a two-run double in the second making it 3-1 Ole Miss.
The Rebels scored three in the third when Justin Bench drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, and Hayden Leatherwood and Harris drove home runs with a ground ball and fly out.
Six runs were comfortable in the third but not in the seventh.
Auburn pinch-hitter John Samuel Shenker doubled home a run in the sixth, and the Tigers got solo home runs off Austin Robinson from Bliss and Tyler Miller in the seventh.