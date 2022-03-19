Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
The Rebels rose to No. 1 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday and have gone 2-2 on the week after losing at Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.
Saturday the offense backed a solid start from sophomore Jack Dougherty who went five innings with seven hits, two runs, three walks and seven strikeouts.
Tupelo freshman Hunter Elliott followed with three scoreless innings in his SEC debut though he did allow an inherited runner to score.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said Elliott settled down after a mound visit with the bases loaded in the sixth.
“I told him, and it can happen even with a big lead, not to be so fine. He’s been one of our best guys since the day he stepped on campus. I told him he was trying to feel it, and he was getting too many 2-ball and 3-ball counts,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “After that he settled down and was ahead in most counts for the rest of his outing.”
Ole Miss led 3-1 after three innings then broke the game open with four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Jacob Gonzalez, Peyton Chatagnier and Tim Elko each had three hits for the Rebels.
Elko, Hayden Leatherwood and Kemp Alderman had home runs.
The scouting report said the fastball was the strength of Auburn right-hander Trace Bright.
The Rebels were good against the fastball, and Bright was gone after 4 1-3 innings.
“We tried to take away his fastball and make him throw his off-speed,” said Alderman, who also had a double. “He’s kind of a fastball pitcher. We made him uncomfortable and got him out of the game.”