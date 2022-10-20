Bert Jones, LSU-Ole Miss clock game

The LSU scoreboard flashes the fatal final second for Ole Miss as Tigers quarterback Bert Jones releases a touchdown pass in Baton Rouge in 1972. In a historical SEC rivalry, it's one of the most-discussed games.

 LSU Athletics

Maybe it was too much to ask for Bert Jones to find an Ole Miss friend, but one might think he could find neutrality, at least, in Switzerland.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you