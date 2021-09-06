First Take: Ole Miss 43, Louisville 24 By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Sep 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) is stopped for a loss by Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanogo (46) during the second half on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore | AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATLANTA – It’s OK to throw up those Land Shark signs again Ole Miss fans. The Rebels are back in the defense business.The new and improved Ole Miss defense proved to be just that as it kept Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham under control in the Rebels’ 43-24 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday night.The Cardinals were able to hold the ball and drive for touchdowns in the second half but not until after Ole Miss was ahead 26-0.The absence of head coach Lane Kiffin because of COVID-19 hardly seemed to matter as the Rebels clicked in all three phases.Quarterback Matt Corral was 22 for 32 passing for 381 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers.The Rebels looked better at kicker as freshman Caden Costa was 3-for-3 with field goals of 47, 22 and 38 yards.The night was about defense, though.Had it been the same old, same old the Rebels would have been fighting for their lives even with those 26 first-half points. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Louisville Acc Sec Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists