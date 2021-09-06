Louisville Mississippi Football

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) is stopped for a loss by Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanogo (46) during the second half on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta.

 John Bazemore | AP

ATLANTA – It’s OK to throw up those Land Shark signs again Ole Miss fans. The Rebels are back in the defense business.

The new and improved Ole Miss defense proved to be just that as it kept Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham under control in the Rebels’ 43-24 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday night.

The Cardinals were able to hold the ball and drive for touchdowns in the second half but not until after Ole Miss was ahead 26-0.

The absence of head coach Lane Kiffin because of COVID-19 hardly seemed to matter as the Rebels clicked in all three phases.

Quarterback Matt Corral was 22 for 32 passing for 381 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers.

The Rebels looked better at kicker as freshman Caden Costa was 3-for-3 with field goals of 47, 22 and 38 yards.

The night was about defense, though.

Had it been the same old, same old the Rebels would have been fighting for their lives even with those 26 first-half points.

