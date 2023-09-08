djr-2023-09-03-sports-tre-harris-twp1

Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris dives into the endzone for touchdown in the first quarter to give the Rebels the led over Mercer Saturday in Oxford.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Ole Miss is set for a Top 25 road matchup in Week 2 at Tulane. Here are five keys for the Rebels to grab a win in New Orleans:

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you