OXFORD – Had an Alabama defensive back been one or two steps quicker to an LSU freshman tight end on a 2-point conversion play Saturday night in Baton Rouge, the narrative around the Crimson Tide would be the same as it’s been for years.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you