OXFORD – Had an Alabama defensive back been one or two steps quicker to an LSU freshman tight end on a 2-point conversion play Saturday night in Baton Rouge, the narrative around the Crimson Tide would be the same as it’s been for years.
The storylines would talk about the seemingly innate ability for players in Nick Saban’s dynasty to make the biggest plays at the biggest times.
Clutch plays we call them.
Single plays change outcomes, and while the players who make them are viewed with reverence and awe, too often the other 80-100 plays in close games are forgotten.
On the occasions that Alabama doesn’t make the clutch plays, the narrative often becomes peril and woe for the next team it faces.
In this case it’s Ole Miss, and that completes the Mississippi Double for teams facing Alabama after a Crimson Tide loss this season.
The Tide defeated Mississippi State 30-6 in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 25, a week after Tennessee’s partially blocked field goal made it over the crossbar as the Vols’ dealt Loss No. 1 to Alabama.
Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath made a clutch play.
Had players from Texas and Texas A&M made clutch plays earlier this season, Alabama would have four losses right now.
There were murmurs about this Alabama team before the LSU game. Now they’re louder.
This Alabama team shouldn’t be viewed as unbeatable within the dynasty. This team is vulnerable. That’s not an insult, but it sounds like one because of the incredible standard set by Saban at Alabama.
This is a deeper SEC with better players and coaches than it was for some of those Alabama seasons. The Tide has blown out non-conference opponents Utah State and Louisiana-Monroe, but they led just 28-23 at Arkansas after three quarters, and that 30-6 win over Mississippi State actually looked closer than the final score.
Lane Kiffin won’t let Ole Miss players view Alabama as invincible anyway. The Rebels are one of those talented SEC teams that is capable of pinning another loss on the Tide.
If preparation after a loss is a huge motivational tactic for Saban, it seems the message would still resonate with his players from after the Tennessee game a few weeks ago.
Maybe two weeks to prepare for Alabama makes a difference for Ole Miss, but Saban has been in that spot before, including last year when No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21 in Tuscaloosa.
If there’s an emotional advantage to be gained for Ole Miss, perhaps it’s anger because Alabama’s loss at LSU likely cost the Rebels another visit to the Grove by ESPN’s College GameDay.
There will be plenty of clutch plays still on the table at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday when the sweat has broken and emotional advantages are gone.
It was said a few weeks ago that the Rebels’ game against Auburn could be viewed as a Kiffin audition for the Auburn job … as if there’s anything he needs to show Auburn.
You never know what goes through a coach’s mind when other schools want to hire him, but I do know this: That’s not the job in the state of Alabama that Kiffin wants.
That job isn’t open right now, but that team can be had.
