The world loves a winner, and so does a selection committee.
In the coming days college basketball bubbles will burst, and seasons will end short of goals and expectations.
It happens every year.
Somewhere amid the Net rankings, the RPI, the strength of schedule and all other data that helps determine if teams are worthy of an NCAA Tournament at-large bid there’s a human element. The look test they call it.
It doesn’t play a large role, but it could play a factor.
So maybe there’s value in an overtime loss against No. 1 South Carolina for Ole Miss women’s basketball.
The Rebels had their shot at the end of regulation but could get it done and eventually lost 64-57 in overtime.
Ole Miss, 20-7 overall, already has nine SEC wins and a 27 NCAA Net ranking.
The Rebels are currently projected as an 8 seed.
You needed a big imagination to see Ole Miss in this position just a couple of years ago. Yolett McPhee-McCuin took over a program with a proud history, but years of success under Van Chancellor were getting farther and farther in the rear view mirror.
There was a nice blip on the radar when Carol Ross took the Rebels to three NCAA Tournaments in four seasons, but when McPhee-McCuin led the Rebels to an NCAA invite as a 7 seed last year, it was the school’s first appearance since Ross and a dynamic guard named Armintie Price led Ole Miss to the Elite Eight.
That’s a span of 15 years with March Sadness not Madness.
There had been multiple coaches and NCAA sanctions before McPhee-McCuin took over. Ole Miss women’s basketball observers – and there were few of those – understood the reality she would inherit.
So when the Rebels won only three SEC games in McPhee-McCuin’s first two seasons – and none in her second year – Ole Miss AD Keith Carter was patient. Six of those Year 2 losses were by 40 points or more.
There were four conference wins and a deep WNIT run in 2021 then 10 conference wins and an NCAA berth last year.
This season is more impressive than a year ago because it comes after the Rebels lost a generational player in center Shakira Austin who is having an impact season as a WNBA rookie.
Right now the Rebels have the look of a program with staying power grounded in defense.
The 8 seed in an NCAA Tournament is a danger zone because it means you play the 1 seed if you win.
Maybe if the Rebels respond from the South Carolina loss and finish strong in their last two games that look test kicks in and makes a difference in a first-round NCAA matchup.
Remaining games against Missouri and Alabama won’t be easy wins.
If Ole Miss and Alabama both win Thursday that regular season finale in Tuscaloosa will determine the fourth seed and the last double bye of the SEC Tournament.
In spite of Sunday’s painful conclusion the loss to unbeaten South Carolina – which wins by an average margin of 33.5 points – could have a tangible benefit.
If the Rebels help themselves at the finish.