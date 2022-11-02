In a tough road environment, a game critical for keeping pace in the SEC West, the most important play wasn’t made by a 6-foot-5 Australian walk-on.
But the most timely play might have been.
Ole Miss punter Fraser Masin got off a 60-yard bomb that meant Texas A&M – with no timeouts – began its final possession from its 8-yard line.
Ideally, the Rebels would have gained a first down on their previous possession. That would have allowed them to run out the clock and secure the 31-28 win themselves.
Masin’s punt was aided by a friendly roll, each yard adding anxiety for Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher who had used his three timeouts after each Ole Miss rushing play seconds before.
It’s not easy to run the ball when the other coaching staff and all of the 101,084 fans at Kyle Field know that’s your plan.
The Aggies loaded up for the run, and Ole Miss was able to gain only 7 yards on three plays.
Punter is one of football’s least glamorous positions.
However, it was a position that made news earlier this season when Lane Kiffin mentioned he found his punter at a fraternity keg party. It was a Kiffin Twitter moment. Jokes were made.
That punter was Charlie Pollock, now behind Masin on the Rebels’ depth chart.
This is Masin’s first year with Ole Miss football. His bio on the Ole Miss website says he played Australian rules football at his high school in Brisbane four years ago.
If it sounds like an amazing story, well it would be more amazing if Masin played quarterback or free safety. Sometimes punters make their way to the roster in different ways. They’re not typically the focus of intense recruiting battles.
Masin has been pretty consistent this season as he plays for a coach who prefers to avoid punting. It’s been Masin for every one of the Rebels’ 28 punts, and he’s averaging 43.2 yards per attempt. Ole Miss is fifth in the SEC and No. 20 nationally in net punting.
He is being asked to perform in difficult circumstances but to perform a skill for which he’s already demonstrated a high degree of proficiency at some other level of play.
Those circumstances are legit though.
Had Masin, punting from his own 32, shanked a 28-yarder, A&M would have started from its 40 with 54 seconds left and needing less than 30 yards to reach reasonable field goal range.
Chances are the Rebels will need Masin to adjust field position a time or two against Alabama next week.
Good punters are like those jumper cables in your trunk. They don’t get a lot of attention, but it’s better to have them and not need them than need them and not have them.
