OXFORD — Former Clemson linebacker T.J. Dudley — a four-star recruit in the 2022 class — committed to Ole Miss Friday night, the redshirt freshman announced on social media. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
“It was a disappointing situation because he’s a good kid and a man,” Swinney said at ACC Media Days, according to The Greenville News. “He had a chance to be a great player for us this year, so that definitely hurts us. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got rules and sometimes it’s just best to get a fresh start. We wish him well.”
The addition of Dudley is a boost for a new-look Rebels linebacking corps. Troy Brown, last year’s leading tackler, has graduated. Austin Keys transferred to Auburn, leaving seniors Ashanti Cistrunk and Khari Coleman as the team’s most experienced linebackers.
The Rebels added several players at the position via the transfer portal, headlined by Louisville’s Monty Montgomery and UCF’s Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste. Montgomery made 70 tackles for the Cardinals last season, including 11 for loss, and has 160 career tackles. He also had six sacks last year. Jean-Baptiste has 103 tackles over the last two seasons, including 11.5 for loss.
Ole Miss also brings in highly-touted freshman Suntarine Perkins. Perkins was a five-star recruit from Raleigh, Mississippi who made 92 tackles and picked off four passes on defense while rushing for 2,078 yards as a running back.
