Jackson State wide receiver Shane Hooks fights off a tackle attempt by Southern University linebacker Jalan Campbell after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State wide receiver Shane Hooks fights off a tackle attempt by Southern University linebacker Jalan Campbell after catching a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
OXFORD — Former Jackson State wide receiver Shane Hooks has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on social media Thursday night. Hooks has one year of eligibility remaining.
Hooks was the Tigers’ leading receiver last season, catching 66 passes for 775 yards and 10 touchdowns, all team-highs. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder from Orlando had offers from Cincinnati, UNLV and Western Michigan, among others. He was second-team All-SWAC in 2022.
Hooks joins a revamped Rebels receivers room that lost its top two receivers, Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo — who had 971 yards and 861 yards last season, respectively — this offseason. Senior Jordan Watkins (449 yards) is the team’s leading returning receiver, and the Rebels also return senior Dayton Wade (309 yards), sophomore J.J. Henry (56 yards) and sophomore Bralon Brown (11 yards). Ole Miss also added sophomore Chris Marshall from Texas A&M and former Louisiana Tech star Tre Harris. Marshall was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, and Harris was first-team All-Conference USA in 2022 after totaling 935 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.