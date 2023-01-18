OXFORD — Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard — a highly-touted recruit in the 2022 recruiting class — has committed to Ole Miss, Howard announced on social media Wednesday morning.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder from Lafayette, Louisiana was a five-star recruit according to Rivals and a four-star by both ESPN and 247Sports. Howard’s commitment marks the second year in a row the Rebels (8-5, 4-4 SEC) have landed a premier signal caller in the transfer portal. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, who started nearly the entire 2022 season for Ole Miss, transferred from USC last offseason.
Howard played in two games for LSU this season, meaning he is eligible for a redshirt and could have four years of eligibility remaining. He threw a total of four passes for the Tigers, all coming in a 63-7 Citrus Bowl win over Purdue. LSU starter Jayden Daniels announced on Dec. 22 he would be returning for another season.
Howard threw 67 touchdown passes over his final two seasons at St. Thomas More Catholic and was the 2020 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. He won a pair of state championships with the Cougars.
Ole Miss returns Dart, who threw for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and an additional 614 yards in 2022. Backup Luke Altmyer transferred to Illinois in late December.
