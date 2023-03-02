Kermit Davis

Kermit Davis says basketball has been good to him and to his family, and being forced at Ole Miss hasn't changed the way he feels about the sport or the school.

 AP

OXFORD — Sitting with his grandson, wife, mother and father in Tupelo, Kermit Davis — just a day after being relieved of his duties as Ole Miss men’s basketball coach — couldn’t help but watch the Rebels take on LSU.

