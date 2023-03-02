OXFORD — Sitting with his grandson, wife, mother and father in Tupelo, Kermit Davis — just a day after being relieved of his duties as Ole Miss men’s basketball coach — couldn’t help but watch the Rebels take on LSU.
These are always going to be his guys.
Davis and Ole Miss parted ways last Friday, just three regular-season games shy of finishing his fifth season. The Rebels went 74-79 under Davis and made the NCAA Tournament his first year, the 2018-19 season; Davis also was the SEC Coach of the Year that season.
The Rebels finished with losing records in three of the five seasons, however, and won 23 total games the previous two.
In an interview with the Daily Journal on Tuesday, Davis was clear he has no ill will toward Ole Miss. He wants the best for the school, his players and the staff going forward.
“The Davises are fine,” he said.
Davis — the son of former Mississippi State coach Kermit Davis Sr. — has a 477-317 career record and earned NCAA Tournament appearances at three schools: Idaho, Middle Tennessee State and Ole Miss. This is the first time he’s lost a job because of wins and losses, he said.
Whatever his future holds, Davis is content. He will be the first to note that the last four decades of college basketball have been very good to him and his family. He’s not one to let one unfortunate ending define him or his career.
“I was the most excited guy in Mississippi to see them beat LSU,” Davis said. “… When you work as hard as we all do, and you have this much sweat equity in a place for five years, you just give your heart and soul, every ounce, every day, you’re responsible for the guys in that locker room. And so, how in the world could you pull against them?
“ … Ole Miss is a tremendous place. A lot of great people. My family loves Oxford. We’re Mississippi. We’re from this state. This is my home state. … There’s a lot of great feelings, and it didn’t end exactly the way we wanted it to, for sure. But gosh, there’s no animosity here.”
Davis said he received a message from Athletics Director Keith Carter when the team was at Auburn last week, saying he wanted to meet with him the next morning about the future of the program. Carter informed him he was not going to be the coach next season but that he wanted him to finish out the season, Davis said.
Davis said he wasn’t sure if he could put himself or the team as a whole through that, knowing rampant speculation would ensue and not knowing if he could be all-in the way he needed to be.
After a few hours, Davis said he told Carter he wouldn’t be able to do it, a point he said Carter understood. Davis met with the team following his own meeting.
“That’s a great group of guys … we’re judged by wins and losses, and those guys have a lot of sweat equity. They're a great group to come to the gym with," Davis said.
“It was hard, because we've been through a lot of hard things. I think our team knew we were getting better. We played well. We had played well enough to win games.”
Success came early for Davis and the Rebels — he’s proud to note he’s one of just five coaches to take Ole Miss to the NCAA Tournament — and he felt the program was in good shape going forward despite the team’s results. Ole Miss had a top-20 recruiting class coming in, which isn’t something that happens if recruits believe the program is on shaky footing, Davis said.
Injuries played a part in the last two seasons, Davis said, particularly last year, when injuries knocked leading scorer Jarkel Joiner and prized-freshman Daeshun Ruffin out for significant stretches and cost forward Robert Allen nearly his entire season.
Ruffin struggled to return from his knee injury this season and left the team to focus on his mental wellbeing. Highly-touted transfer Josh Mballa incurred injury after injury and averaged 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16 games, and Matt Murrell was hurt for a few games as well.
“I think people understand this, we didn’t forget how to coach,” Davis said. “There’s some things that really were uncontrollable.”
The Rebels lost 10 games by single digits this season with Davis coaching. And while the injuries played a part, Davis shoulders the blame as well.
“I know people say, ‘that’s excuses’ … there’s just some things that you can’t control, and your margin of error at Ole Miss is not maybe what it is at Kentucky or Alabama,” Davis said. “But there were some things that we could control, because even with that, we lost close games that we should have won, and I take full responsibility for that.”
Following Ole Miss’ emotional win over LSU last weekend, acting head coach Win Case told reporters that, right after it was announced Davis was out, he was on the phone with recruits, telling them they needed to be at Ole Miss. Davis said he talked to the recruits, telling them he understood they had to do what was best for them, but that Ole Miss still needed to be an option.
Davis still cares about the wellbeing of the program.
“My focus is not on me and our family, but it's our players. It's our staff, it's our managers, our graduate assistants. A lot of people go through change, and a lot of people, it's hard for them. So, my main concern is our staff and they're great young families, that just moved to Oxford, that love Oxford. And trying like heck to help them.”
As for what’s next, Davis isn’t completely sure. He’s open to anything — coaching if the right opportunity presents itself, media or retirement. He said he doesn’t feel pressure to get back into coaching if the fit isn’t there.
Davis is focusing on the now; he took a golf lesson this week and has been walking more. He is getting ready to watch a friend’s son play high school basketball in Kentucky and has “all my Bass fishing tackle box and spinning reels” to go fishing with that friend.
For the first time in a long time, Davis isn’t coaching, but he’s not looking at that as a negative. Instead, it’s a chance to do things he’s missed out on.
As a man of faith, Davis believes everything happens for a reason — for himself, for Ole Miss basketball, all of it. The plan doesn’t always make sense in the moment, he admits, but it’s always part of something bigger.
“The worst thing you can do is obviously pass your future, and sometimes that’s easier said than done … College basketball, I can’t tell you how good it’s been to us for 40 years. And I’m fixing to celebrate my 40th to my best friend in March. And, you just think of all the successes that we’ve had. … This last couple of years is not going to define the Davises by any means, for sure.”
Davis hopes his tenure at Ole Miss isn’t remembered by wins and losses, lows or even the highs. He wants to be remembered for who he was as a person and ambassador for the university, Oxford and Mississippi as a whole.
“(I hope people) remember me personally as just a good guy, that treated people fairly, that took time with everybody, whether you’re … John and Sandy Black and the arena’s named after you, or just people that worked on campus,” Davis said.
“ … I hope they remember us as good people, the Davis family immersed in the Oxford community, that we were just good people that tried to represent the university in a great way. … Everybody’s going to have their opinion (on) the coaching part. But that other part is something that’s just really, really important to Betty and I and our girls.”
