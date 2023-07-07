DALLAS, Texas — Myles Burns is with the Dallas Mavericks’ for the 2023 Vegas Summer League, which runs from July 8 through July 14, and the former Ole Miss standout knows what a great opportunity this represents.
“[It’s] beautiful. I’ve dreamed of being here and now that I’m here, it’s understanding I’m really in this spot,” Burns said after the first day of practice on July 4, 2023. “I’m so close to my dream. It’s forced me to lock in. It’s more than a blessing for somebody like me with where I came from and my path. It’s a beautiful thing, that’s the only way I can describe it.”
After a stellar four-year career at Loyola New Orleans, which he left as the program’s career leader in steals and second in points and rebounds, a team he helped lead to the 2022 NAIA National Championship, the Houston native spent last season in Oxford, averaging eight points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 1.5 assists per game.
Burns played 33 games for Ole Miss as a senior, 30 of those starts, and finished his lone season in the SEC with one double/double.
“I had a great time at Oxford. I really enjoyed the environment, the people,” he said. “I loved that everybody was so supportive even with the season going the way that it did. When you have a community like that, it makes everything so much easier. I enjoyed playing in front of thousands of people and fans, and kids showing me they loved me and the team. Overall, it was an unequivocal feeling [of happiness].”
And even though he spent just one season in Oxford, Burns realizes it was the perfect conclusion to a successful five-year collegiate career. He remains grateful to former UM head coach Kermit Davis for the opportunity to play in the SEC and knows his solid performance on that big stage is a big reason why he landed on the Mavs’ Summer League squad.
“I think it played a big factor,” Burns said. “Playing and starting at a Power Five school, I [only] didn’t start three games. Me being an NAIA guy, I wanted to prove you can do it at any level. Wherever you’re at, they [NBA scouts] can find you. It was such an important piece of my career, playing at Ole Miss, and I don’t regret it for a second. I’m glad I was able to get myself out there and everybody could see I can get it done on any level.”
Coaching the Mavs in the Vegas Summer League is Jared Dudley, who played 14 seasons in the NBA before transitioning into coaching several years back. And Dudley, a member of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship squad who is in his first year of coaching Dallas’ Summer League squad, wasn’t afraid to employ some tough love with Burns during day one of practice but came away impressed with how well he responded to such immediate feedback.
“He struggled on gambling. After we called him out on that, he took it on the chin,” Dudley said. “You look at this [Generation Z] age of calling people out, some people don’t like it, but [in] Summer League these guys don’t have jobs. He responded by diving on the floor, asking questions. A lot of these kids don’t ask questions. They’re ready to get on the iPhone when practice is over. He was asking a lot of questions. It [shows] his desire to want to learn and that’s huge in this league. A lot of kids think they know it all so fast.”
Since Dudley spent over a decade playing in the NBA, he brings instant credibility to every member of Dallas’ Summer League roster as a shining example of someone who not only reached the Association but remained there. However, for Burns, his new coach’s lessons especially hit home because of his approach.
“He’s not who you expect him to be. He gets on you, but he’s very understanding,” Burns said.
“He knows how to convey a message and articulate it well for different players. He’s real amicable. It’s awesome. When you have somebody like that, who’s taking a nice approach, he’s a very humble guy, he comes across as someone very easy [to talk to]. I feel like it’s helped my growth already. I feel like I’ve learned so much.”
Headlining the Mavs’ Summer League squad is Jaden Hardy, who played 45 games for Dallas last season and had nine 20-point games along with 2023 draft picks Dereck Lively II and Olivier Maxence-Prosper. With scoring not an issue with this talented group, Burns knows he will have to make his presence felt in other ways, something he has no problem doing.
“I’m relentless. People can box out for as long as they want, but they got to keep it up for the whole game,” he said. “I’m going to tire somebody out [with my boxing out]. When I need to score off a rebound or whatever, I’ll do that. If I don’t need to score and just play defense, I can do that. Whatever they want me to do, I’m there. I’m the do-it-all man."
