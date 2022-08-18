Purchase Access

Former Ole Miss football player Luke Knox — who played four seasons with the Rebels before transferring to Florida International —has died, FIU and head coach Mike MacIntyre both said in statements Thursday morning.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

