Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
Former Ole Miss football player Luke Knox — who played four seasons with the Rebels before transferring to Florida International —has died, FIU and head coach Mike MacIntyre both said in statements Thursday morning.
Knox is the brother of former Ole Miss tight end and current Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox.
Luke Knox began his career as a linebacker at Ole Miss, which included two starts in 2019 as a redshirt freshman. The Brentwood, Tennessee native moved to tight end last season and transferred to FIU following the 2021 campaign. He was listed as a linebacker by FIU.
MacIntyre served as the Rebels’ defensive coordinator in 2019.
“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember,” MacIntyre said in a statement. “He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time.”
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shared a statement as well.
"There are heavy hearts throughout our football team after the passing of Luke Knox. I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke. He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him," Kiffin said. "The Knox family means so much to the Ole Miss family, and our players, staff and the rest of the university extend our deepest sympathies to all those that were touched by Luke's spirit. I know he is with God now."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.