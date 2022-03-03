INDIANAPOLIS — Medical evaluations don’t get the glamor during NFL combine week that the 40-yard dash does, but for Ben Brown it’s crucial.
The former Ole Miss offensive lineman is in Indianapolis this week with seven Rebels teammates. The most important thing, besides showing his football knowledge through interviews, is proving his distal bicep tendon tear is rehabbing as expected.
Thus far it has, Brown says, and he hopes to be back at full strength by the end of next month.
Brown suffered the injury Oct. 16 at Tennessee — Ole Miss’ sixth game of the season. He was sidelined for the second half of the season, which included a Sugar Bowl loss. After three seasons without missing a game, Brown had to adjust to a new lifestyle on Saturdays.
“I wasn’t contributing physically on the football field,” Brown said. “But I still wanted to contribute to our team’s overall success. Whether that was helping younger guys in the film room, cheering my teammates on the sideline, I wanted to do whatever to help us win.”
Brown is undrafted in most mocks, but he felt his game film was quality enough to declare for the NFL draft.
Ole Miss scored nearly 34 points per game last season, but that average was five points higher in the game Brown played. He helped anchor a dynamic offense which finished with 217.6 rush yards per game and another 274.9 through the air.
Brown is a Vicksburg native who attended St. Aloysius and was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.
“I just wanna prove my worth to whatever team takes a chance on me,” Brown said.