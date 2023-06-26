According to CBS Sports, it will be McArthur’s first time on a major league roster since being drafted in the 12th round by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. He began the season with the Phillies’ AAA affiliate before being moved to the Royals organization.
In 17 games with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Omaha Storm Chasers this season, McArthur has a 5.94 ERA with 46 strikeouts and 19 walks. In 12 games since being moved to the Storm Chasers, McArthur has a 4.87 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 12 walks. He spent all of the 2022 season with the Reading Fightin Phils in AA.
In three seasons with Ole Miss from 2016-18, McArthur went 15-8 with a 4.49 ERA. In his final season with the Rebels in 2018, McArthur started 16 games and went 6-1 with a 4.48 ERA. He struck out 58 batters and walked 38 that season.
McArthur is the second former Rebel to make his first appearance on a major league roster in 2023, joining Houston Astros infielder Grae Kessinger. Kessinger, who was drafted in the second round by the Astros in 2019, is 1 for 9 in five major league games.
Ole Miss is likely to have at least three players drafted in next month’s MLB Draft, headed by star shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, who is a projected first-round pick. Outfielder Kemp Alderman and catcher Calvin Harris are also projected to be selected in the first 150 picks by MLB.com.
