INDIANAPOLIS — Sam Williams’ face lights up because he remembers being on the wrong end of some runs in practice. He has seen firsthand the speed of Jerrion Ealy and the power of Snoop Conner.
But as a close friend, Williams can’t help but smile when reflecting on the pair of backs taking center stage at the NFL combine Friday night.
“(Ealy) is fast. He’s fast. He’s gonna be a good player,” Williams said. “Him and Snoop Conner.”
Ole Miss had a two-headed monster in the backfield, perhaps creating the toughest running back combination in the SEC. Neither back eclipsed 800 yards last season, but they combined for 1,415 — helping ignite Ole Miss toward the No. 4 rushing offense in the SEC.
“Playing with him, it was real special,” Conner said. “It was always good to have someone you could swap out with and help take the toll off your body.”
Ealy will have a chance to back up Williams’ word with a 40-yard dash many will be watching. The former Ole Miss back won’t tell you what his goal is, but his confidence tells you he’s looking to impress more than the average fan.
“When I do run, your jaw drops,” Ealy said. “I’ll just say that.”
While one can’t teach speed, much of Ealy’s success is a credit to Conner. They were part of the same class, but Conner enrolling early gave him a leg up on learning football at the SEC level.
Instead of using that to his selfish advantage, Ealy says Conner was instrumental in teaching him the offense and creating an atmosphere where both guys were able to thrive.
Their relationship was built in Oxford and resulted in a pair of Mississippi natives looking to create a splash at the highest level.
“Snoop is a brother of mine,” Ealy said. “See him every day in practice. See him every day after practice in the film room during film sessions. We have a lot of talks about ball… Every time we had a coaching change or a different (offensive coordinator), I’ve learned the offense from Snoop. Without Snoop, I might not be here.”
The rush attempts were nearly identical, but their roles are evident in the stats. Ealy had 121 more rushing yards. Conner had 13 touchdowns to Ealy’s five.
Ealy is 185 pounds. Conner weighs in at 220 — though he thinks, as shown by a few breakaway runs last season, his 40 time could be better than some expect.
Ealy's speed adds another layer to his game, as well, because of his versatility.
“He can lineup anywhere on the field,” Conner said. “You can put him in the slot. You could keep him in the backfield. You could just flex him out wide, do anything you want with him because he’s a speed guy.”
Playing in Lane Kiffin’s offense, the running back duo was utilized by a coach looking to get the ball to his top players. From a coach who spent time in the NFL, it’s no surprise his players feel what they learned could translate to the next level.
“It taught me a lot about being in a pro-style offense and becoming a pro,” Conner said. “From the routes we ran, from the protections we ran and how we went about our business and handled things, it taught me a lot.”