Former Ole Miss star and current Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil announced on Twitter Wednesday he was selling a famed 2016 NFL Draft-night video as an NFT, with some of the proceeds going to charity.
For the past 6 years, I've been asked about this moment. The gas mask. I've spent 6 years trying to do rather than say - on the field and off the field. Fall 2021 I spoke with @complex for the first time about this moment and today, the day before #draftday
Tunsil made headlines on the first night of the 2016 NFL Draft when a video of him wearing a gas mask and using a bong went viral just ahead of the event. Tunsil was selected 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins and was traded to the Texans prior to the 2019 season and has made two Pro Bowls with the team.
That video is now a non-fungible token (NFT) which, according to Forbes, means it, “is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos. They are bought and sold online.” Essentially, while there are many different versions of the video around, his is the one considered to be authentic.
Some of the money raised from the NFTs sale will go to The Last Prisoner Project, which seeks “cannabis criminal justice reform.”
I'm officially moving on and putting this moment in the past.
I'm minting a 1 of 1 NFT of the infamous gas mask video to be listed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @lastprisonerprj which supports those incarcerated for cannabis offenses.
Tunsil was one of the top high school players in the country coming out of Florida and played three seasons with the Rebels. He was suspended seven games during his final season as the NCAA investigated alleged improper benefits.