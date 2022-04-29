Former Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams — who set the single-season school sack record in 2021 and was named to several All-American teams — was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round with the 56th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Williams is the first Ole Miss defensive lineman to be drafted since Breeland Speaks was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Williams had 12.5 sacks last season and was a first-team All-SEC selection. He began his career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he was an NJCAA All-American in 2018 after amassing 17.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles per loss.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
Williams showed glimpses during his first two seasons with Ole Miss, as the Alabama-native had 10 sacks combined in 2019 and 2020. He opted to return for an additional season that was offered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and took full advantage, helping a resurgent Rebels defense surrender two touchdowns less per game in 2021 than it did the previous year.
At 6-foot-4, 261 pounds, Williams was one of the big winners at February’s NFL Combine, running a blazing 4.46 40-yard dash, faster than many receivers, running backs and defensive backs.
He joins a Cowboys team that lost pass rusher Randy Gregory in the offseason, who was second on the team with six sacks last season. Williams will team up with 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons to form a formidable pass rushing duo. Parsons — a first-round pick from Penn State last season — had 13 sacks.