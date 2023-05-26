NCAA CWS Mississippi Parade Baseball

Tim Elko holds up the national championship trophy as the Ole Miss baseball team is honored on Wednesday in Oxford.

 Bruce Newman

Almost a year ago to the day, Tim Elko and his Ole Miss teammates were eliminated by Vanderbilt in the opening round of the 2022 SEC tournament. For the next week, they sat around unsure of if they would make it into the NCAA Tournament at all. The night before they found out they were a No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional as one of the final teams in the field, Elko didn’t get much sleep.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you