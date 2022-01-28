BYU USC Football

Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

OXFORD — The Daily Journal has confirmed that former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is enrolled as a student at Ole Miss, according to the university's student directory. 

Sports Illustrated, Rebel Grove and BroBible first reported the news.

Though Dart and Ole Miss have not made an official announcement yet, ESPN's Chris Low and Pete Thamel both reported that Dart had committed to the Rebels. 

Fellow USC teammate Michael Trigg, a freshman tight end, will join Ole Miss as well. Trigg tweeted the news Saturday afternoon.

Dart was both the Gatorade and MaxPreps National Player of the Year in 2020 at Corner Canyon High in Utah and was a four-star prospect in the 2021 class. He threw for 4,691 yards and 67 touchdowns as a senior and ran for an additional 1,195 yards and 12 scores.

He graduated from the same high school former BYU star and No. 2 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft (New York Jets) Zach Wilson attended.

Dart started his college career as a backup to Trojans’ star Kedon Slovis but ended up taking the job due to injuries to Slovis. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Dart threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns as a true freshman in 2021. He had surgery on his meniscus during the season but returned to start the final three games of the season for USC and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Several quarterbacks in the transfer portal had been rumored targets for Ole Miss, who must replace star Matt Corral. Corral led the Rebels to a 10-3 record and No. 11 ranking in the final AP Poll. Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel had been linked to Ole Miss earlier this offseason but committed to South Carolina and Oklahoma, respectively. The Rebels were also one of the final choices for Incarnate Word’s Cameron Ward. The FCS All-American wound up signing with Washington State.

True freshman Luke Altmyer relieved Corral in the Sugar Bowl following an ankle injury and saw the majority of the second-team reps under center throughout the season. The four-star recruit from Starkville threw for 192 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in five appearances in 2021.

Trigg, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end who was a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, caught seven passes for 109 yards and one touchdown for the Trojans last season.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

