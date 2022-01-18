OXFORD – Ole Miss had a chance to win Saturday against then-No. 4 Auburn, one of the hottest teams in the SEC.
The Rebels couldn’t keep pace in the second half and lost 80-71.
Missouri had a chance to beat another hot SEC team but paid the price for poor ball-handling in a 67-64 home loss to Texas A&M.
Fortune will smile on either Ole Miss or Missouri tonight at the Rebels’ SJB Pavilion, and both teams need it.
Tipoff is 6 p.m., and the game will air on ESPNU.
The Rebels (9-7) and Tigers (7-9) are trying to climb from near the bottom of the conference standings.
South Carolina and Florida join Ole Miss and Missouri as 1-3 SEC teams ahead of only conference-winless Georgia (0-4).
Auburn (16-1) and A&M (15-2) are the only remaining teams unbeaten in SEC play.
From a 61-61 game it was a Missouri turnover – one of 17 – that helped start A&M’s decisive 8-0 run.
“As hard as it is to win games, we have to find ways not to beat ourselves. Some of those turnovers, just watching, and I have to watch them again. I’ll study the film. I’ll be struggling to watch some of those, just especially when there's nothing that took place to make you turn the ball over, that’s hard,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said following the loss.
The Tigers lost while holding the Aggies to 38.1 percent shooting and shooting 47.2 percent themselves.
It was a good defensive night for Missouri which allows opponents to shoot 45.3 percent on average.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis wants to see the Rebels hit shots from advantage position. Too many times against Auburn they did not.
“Their rim protection in the second half … we got the ball in some really good places, but their length really bothered us,” Davis said.
The Rebels continue to play without leading scorer Jarkel Joiner who is out indefinitely with a back issue.
Saturday they lost key reserve guard Austin Crowley after 5 minutes of play to a sprained ankle.
Cowley is questionable for tonight.
“Nobody cares who’s out, nobody cares,” Davis said. “We’ve got to go back and get our players to play to the best of their ability with the guys we have.”