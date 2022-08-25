OXFORD — He’s been through it a few times, but even a seasoned veteran like Deantre Prince can pick up a few things during fall camp.
Last week, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters that the cornerback was having a great start to his senior campaign and that, given his journey, was "one of our better stories that way.”
Prince began his career at Ole Miss in 2019 and started three games that season as a true freshman. He then left and played his sophomore season at Northeast Mississippi Community College before walking back on with the Rebels in 2021. He had a solid junior season, starting seven games, intercepting two passes to go along with 46 total tackles.
“I’m just in a better mental state now. Like, every day, coming with a smile on my face. No mean mug, no nothing,” Prince said. “I’m coming ready to work every day, and I mostly do it for my (four-month-old) daughter now.”
Now, as a senior in 2022, Prince is ready to be even better. Part of his strong start to the fall has been his hydration and eating habits, he said. Prince had an interception on the last play of the Rebels’ open scrimmage two weekends ago.
“Even though I’ve been through three fall camps already, I could say that I feel like I actually got a lot better through this one, just with my hydration plan, my meal plan,” Prince said. “I actually gained weight during fall camp, so that’s how I know I’m doing something right. I just stayed progressing every day, got better one percent every day.”
For the record, gaining weight during fall camp requires him eating four meals a day, Prince said.
The Rebels have gone from their initial camp portion of the fall into actual preparation for the season opener against Troy. One of the biggest differences, Prince said, is, “our legs are getting saved.”
It’s no longer about conditioning — game day on Sept. 3 is just around the corner.
“Today was our first day of having saved legs and going over certain things from the opponents that we’re about to face," Prince said. "But, fall camp was a grind, and (the difference) between fall camp and game prep for next week, just saved our legs.”
More praise for Davison Igbinosun
One of the standouts of practice has been the play of true freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who has received first-team reps at times. The New Jersey native was a four-star recruit and has turned heads consistently. Count Prince, who himself played significantly as a freshman, among those heaping praise on Igbinosun.
“Man, he’s so different. Every time he makes a play, we just run up to him with energy. Man, we love it," Prince said. "He has a lot of energy as a young guy.
“We can’t treat him as a young guy … because in our room, we don’t call freshmen “freshmen” when they make plays. We call them, ‘You’re upper class now.’ You’re not a freshman (anymore).”
