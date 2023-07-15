Mississippi Arkansas Football

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during a timeout in the first half at Arkansas in this Nov. 21, 2022, photo.

 Michael Woods/AP

OXFORD — SEC Media Days are right around the corner, which means we’re less than two months away from the start of the 2023-24 college football season.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you