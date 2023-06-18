OXFORD — Four-star quarterback Austin Simmons — originally a Florida commit in the 2025 class — has reclassified to 2023 and committed to Ole Miss, he announced on social media Saturday.
Simmons, at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, is ranked as a four-star prospect by both ESPN and Rivals. Simmons reportedly has a 5.34 GPA. He is enrolled at Moore Haven High School in Florida but played previously at Pahokee High.
He played varsity as an eighth grader, per MaxPreps, and threw for 5,616 yards and 42 touchdowns in three seasons. He threw for a career-high 3,161 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2022. Simmons also plays baseball and “hopes to contribute to Ole Miss’ baseball program as a pitcher and outfielder” according to CBS Sports. He is ranked 77th in ESPN’s Jr. 300 list.
Simmons will join the Rebels for the 2023 season and becomes a member of an ever-growing quarterback room. Last year’s starter, junior Jaxson Dart, threw for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns in his first season after transferring from USC. He ran for an additional 614 yards and a touchdown and threw for a season-high 448 yards at Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss also added a pair of highly-touted, high-profile transfers in the offseason, bringing in former Oklahoma State starter Spencer Sanders and LSU’s Walker Howard. Ole Miss also has a commitment from class of 2024 four-star quarterback Demond Williams.
Sanders threw for nearly 10,000 yards and ran for nearly 2,000 as a four-year starter for the Cowboys and was first-team All-Big 12 in 2021. Sanders played in 10 games last season for Oklahoma State and threw for 2,642 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Howard, a four-star member of the 2022 class, redshirted in his one season with the Tigers and has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Dart had a strong spring, according to head coach Lane Kiffin and his teammates, turning the ball over just once over the course of spring practices and the Grove Bowl. Dart ranked sixth in the SEC in passing yards last season and fifth in touchdown passes.
Ole Miss also received a commitment from three-star linebacker Cameron Clark on Saturday. Clark, a member of the 2024 class, had offers from Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech, among others. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. The Rebels now have 10 commitments in the 2024 class. The class is ranked No. 31 overall nationally, according to 247Sports.
