TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Turns out the Ole Miss defense is improved, but how much remains to be seen.
What was confirmed Saturday is that the Rebels can’t stop No. 1 Alabama when the Crimson Tide is playing on less than half a football field.
Granted, Alabama, in a 42-21 win, had already covered almost an entire football field with a 94-yard touchdown drive, but Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s refusal to punt on his own end of the field twice in the first half put his defense in bad spots and his team in a 21-0 hole.
Alabama’s defense bottled up the Ole Miss running game that was getting nearly 300 yards an outing.
Last year, Ole Miss rushed for 268 yards and had two 100-yard rushers. It seemed other worldly.
In Saban-Kiffin II, Alabama owned the line of scrimmage.
Maybe field position would have changed things. Maybe continuing to force Alabama to drive long distances could have had benefits for Ole Miss.
Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young didn’t face pressure often, but when he did it bothered him.
At times when Young had time in the pocket he missed open receivers deep.
Bryce Young may develop into Tua Tagovailoa or Mac Jones. He’s not there yet.
However, Young was able to turn short fields into touchdowns that counted just as much as flashy big plays.
The hole got bigger when quarterback Matt Corral fumbled at the Ole Miss 14.
Last year Corral would take chances that in a couple of games led to multiple interceptions. When a quarterback offsets days like that with big plays and big wins you call him fearless. You call him high-risk but high-reward.
That’s what Ole Miss has in its head coach.
Kiffin didn’t wake up Saturday morning with that allergic reaction to punting. He’s shown this before.
“It’s analytics. We believe in our players, and it doesn’t always work out,” Kiffin said.
The other coaching problem for Ole Miss on Saturday was the other coach.
The unfortunate side effects of getting all those yards and points against Nick Saban last year finally showed up.
Saban was so embarrassed by Kiffin’s offense that compiled 647 yards and 48 points in 2020 that he was determined it would not happen again. He did his own scheming and planning.
That’s no pedestrian offense that Alabama shut down. Twenty-four hours ago it was the nation’s scoring leader at 52.7 points a game.
Kiffin didn’t inherit that offense.
He hired Jeff Lebby as coordinator, meshed with Lebby and built the offense.
As a result, Kiffin’s Ole Miss restoration project is ahead of schedule but not as far ahead as some might have believed before he took a spanking from Saban, his former boss.
Kiffin’s high-risk fourth downs hurt Ole Miss on Saturday, but his imagination and organization have produced high rewards in a year and a half.