ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia defeated Ole Miss 13-2 on Saturday afternoon, the final day of the SEC regular season.
The series, though, was a success for the No. 13-ranked Rebels who won the first two games and may have won regional host status in the process.
Sixteen sites will be announced next Sunday from a pool of 20 pre-selected schools.
The Rebels are expected to be among the hosts after finishing 18-12 in the SEC regular season and earning the fifth seed in the conference tournament.
Ole Miss did not win an SEC series that it did not sweep until the ninth week of the conference schedule. The Rebels won five league series overall.
Ole Miss (38-17, 18-12 SEC) will face Auburn in Hoover, Alabama, in Tuesday’s late game in the single-elimination round. The winner advances to the double-elimination part of the tournament.
Rebels coach Mike Bianco believes his team remains in the running for a national seed which would give Ole Miss a path of all home games until the College World Series as long as they win.
“The national seed, because there are so many of those in the Southeastern Conference, I think part of that is going to be determined next week in Hoover,” he said.
In the season finale Ole Miss right-hander Drew McDaniel lasted just three innings allowing six hits, three walks and five runs, all earned. His three walks were in the first inning when Georgia scored twice.
“He’s just not throwing enough competitive strikes early in the count. He’s getting behind. It’s like swimming upstream. You’re always battling to get back into a count, battling with runners on,” Bianco said.
McDaniel was not the only Ole Miss pitcher knocked around as Georgia scored had 10 runs on the board by the sixth inning and had 17 hits for the game.
Georgia (30-23, 13-17 SEC) did it on the mound, too, as 6-foot-6 sophomore right-hander Jonathan Cannon tied his career-long with seven innings and held the Rebels to just four hits.
He was especially tough on right-handed batters getting Tim Elko twice and Cael Baker three times for five of his eight strikeouts.
The Rebels trailed 4-2 when McDaniel left after giving up a leadoff single in the fourth.
Austin Miller followed and gave up three hits to six of the batters he faced, the most damaging a two-out, three-run home run from Garrett Blaylock. The Bulldogs led 8-2, and the rout was on.
“It’s disappointing to play poorly in the last regular-season game in a season that I think was outstanding,” Bianco said. “We were terrific through the 55 games. Now we’ll start postseason.”