OXFORD – In the wilds of SEC basketball Mike White hung another skin on the wall Saturday.
The former Ole Miss player and assistant led his resurgent Georgia team to a 62-58 victory.
The Rebels aren’t the largest of beasts White will face, but when your new team won just six games last year every win – every forward step – is big.
The Rebels themselves need forward steps.
The Georgia loss dropped Ole Miss to 0-5 in SEC play. The Rebels are 4-19 in their last 23 SEC regular season games.
It’s been quite the plunge from a 10-8 SEC team that was likely one more conference tournament win away from an NCAA bid in 2021. The Rebels lost that game against LSU 76-73.
One possession, one bucket, and perhaps the Rebels find their way to the Dance in 2021.
Had that occurred the picture would look much different for coach Kermit Davis, whose team has missed the last three tournaments. Had there been one in 2020 the Rebels, 6-12 in the league that year, were no threat to participate.
Fan support for Davis is eroding.
Saturday White’s team trailed by four with 4 minutes, 19 seconds left but made the plays down the stretched. They “gritted one out,” he said.
When Florida hired White away from Louisiana Tech he was replacing Billy Donovan who won two national championships with the Gators. Florida was a year removed from a streak of four Elite Eight appearances with one Final Four mixed in.
In six years in Gainesville White reached four-straight NCAA Tournaments. His first one reached the Elite Eight, but the last three did not make the Sweet 16.
Last year White and the Gators were 9-9 in the SEC and tied for fifth with no postseason.
Georgia presented White with an attractive opportunity, he said.
“It really had nothing to do with Florida. Georgia called, and I talked about it at length with my wife and we decided it was what we wanted to do. It’s a place we’ve always admired. I left an unbelievable place. I’m at another unbelievable place.”
The postseason histories at Georgia and Ole Miss are similar.
For now the goal is making the NCAA tournament, and if White can somehow manage to get that done this season he’ll be a hero in Athens, a charming college town much like Oxford where White charmed Ole Miss fans in better days with his hustle and leadership as a low-scoring selfless point guard.
White later served as an assistant for both his coach, Rod Barnes, and the next guy, Andy Kennedy.
He banged away as a player in the old days of Tad Smith Coliseum then sat next to Kennedy in the transition into the sparkling new Pavilion.
Ole Miss is a special place for White, who met his wife here, former All-SEC volleyball player Kira Zschau.
White needed to beat the Rebels Saturday regardless of special vibes.
It’s part of the NCAA Tournament plan. He doesn’t believe the Bulldogs are close but thinks a change in culture will happen.
“We’re not having those conversations. We’re not close to that. I don’t know if you saw something different than I did today, but we’ve got a ways to go. We hope to become an NCAA Tournament program soon, but right now we wanted to be competitive here in Oxford, break through on the road, we did that. We’re going to stay in the moment. We’ve got our hands full with what we’ve got our hands full with. We’ll continue to build, and in time we’ll have our share of success.”
