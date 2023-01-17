Utah St Alabama Football

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding runs drills before an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

OXFORD – Ole Miss just hired the defensive coordinator away from Alabama.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you