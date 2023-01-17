OXFORD – Ole Miss just hired the defensive coordinator away from Alabama.
The school made Pete Golding’s hire official in a Saturday afternoon release, because that’s when everybody is checking their email for that sort of thing.
Let the debate rage about whether Nick Saban wanted to retain his statistically successful coordinator.
You can find hot takes both ways.
If you’re a numbers guy or gal, Ole Miss just hired a CEO for defense whose unit finished No. 13 nationally in total defense, No. 9 in scoring defense and No. 6 in pass defense efficiency.
Alabama was No. 36 against the run.
Ole Miss wasn’t top 50 in any of those categories, though the Rebels under a first-year defensive coordinator in Chris Partridge were No. 57 in scoring.
Four times in Golding’s five seasons Alabama had a top-15 scoring defense. The outlier was 2021 when Alabama finished No. 18.
Numbers can be spun different ways. Golding’s were achieved with recruits who were much higher rated than many Ole Miss signees. According to 247 Sports rankings, Alabama’s recruiting class was No. 1 or No. 2 in four of Golding’s seasons, fifth the other.
Critics will tell you Golding’s defenses weren’t at their best in the biggest games.
What’s a little strange about this hire is that Golding has gone head-to-head with Lane Kiffin three times, and Alabama has won those games in spite of its defense, not because of it.
Last November, when Alabama won 30-24 in Oxford, Golding stopped the Rebels in the red zone, but so did a lot of other people.
In Tuscaloosa a year ago, Ole Miss had only 291 total yards but had 182 yards and three touchdowns in the second half.
The first meeting was the 63-48 game won by Alabama’s eventual national championship team in 2020.
In short, Kiffin and Golding have met three times, and Golding has shut down Kiffin for one half.
When the rubber meets the road here, Ole Miss earlier signed Kiffin to a deal that will pay $9 million if certain not far-fetched incentives are met over the next two seasons. In 2025 and 2026, if Kiffin is breathing at Ole Miss, his base pay is $9 million.
Now Ole Miss is about to further its quest for championship-level football by paying a reported $2 million for a defensive coordinator. Money doesn’t guarantee anything, but it’s not a bad place to start.
If the Kiffin-Golding partnership doesn’t get the Rebels where they want to be, that investment will attract other qualified candidates.
Ole Miss is coming off an 8-5 season with a bizarre finish that included Kiffin being openly courted by Auburn. If Kiffin was distracted in a blowout loss at Arkansas, maybe a more seasoned senior staff member would have helped. Golding brings experience.
Maybe Golding’s time at Alabama had run its course.
He makes a lot of sense for Ole Miss right now.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.