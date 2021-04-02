GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 3 Ole Miss scored six runs over the last two innings and evened its series at No. 15 Florida with an 8-2 win at Florida Ballpark Friday night.
The Rebels took the lead with a two-run home run by freshman shortstop Jacob Gonzalez in the top of the eighth.
TJ McCants, who led off the inning with a single, scored ahead of Gonzalez, and Ole Miss led 4-2.
Not finished, Gonzalez singled to drive in McCants and Peyton Chatagnier in the ninth, as the Rebels added four runs on three hits.
The Rebels will try to win the series in Sunday’s finale. First pitch is noon.
Gonzalez finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs. The hits and RBIs matched his season-high.
Taylor Broadway struck out five of the six batters he faced over the last two innings to earn his seventh save.
Ole Miss starter Doug Nikhazy went six innings with two hits, one unearned run, three walks and 11 strikeouts.
The Rebels (21-5, 7-1 SEC) were aggressive early and took a 2-0 lead against Florida (17-9, 4-4 SEC) starter Christian Scott.
The Gators pushed across a run against Nikhazy in the second and one more against Drew McDaniel in the seventh.
Kevin Graham doubled twice as the Rebels had 11 hits as a team.