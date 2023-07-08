ARLINGTON, Texas — Since debuting on June 7, Grae Kessinger has only appeared in seven games for Houston, but the Oxford native and Ole Miss product is still relishing his first taste of the big leagues.
On July 4, he was in the starting lineup for the first time since June 17 and made the most of his opportunity, going 2-for-4, including belting his first big-league homer off Colorado starter Kyle Freeland, as the Astros defeated the Rockies 4-1 at Minute Maid Park.
“It’s awesome,” Kessinger said of his time with Houston thus far. “Obviously, worked my whole life to be here and it’s cool to see guys who paved the way through Ole Miss to be here. A lot of guys still doing it today.”
Long before the Astros selected him in the second round of the June 2019 Amateur Draft, the now 25-year-old shortstop starred at Ole Miss. In 2019, he earned first-team All-SEC honors and won the Brooks Wallace Award as college baseball’s top shortstop.
And since he continues calling Oxford home in the off-season, all those great memories of his three seasons at Ole Miss remain vivid.
“I loved every second of it. I still live there. It’s home,” Kessinger said. “Family’s there. It’ll always be home. It’s just a special place, a special atmosphere. Love being around it.”
Along with relief pitcher James McArthur, who made one appearance for Kansas City earlier this season, he’s one of two UM products to debut in 2023, the latest examples of how much high-caliber talent the program continues producing.
“Grew up around Ole Miss baseball and baseball in general. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do [is play the game],” Kessinger said. “There was never a time growing up in my life that I wasn’t going to give my 100 percent to be where I’m at today.”
And like most MLB rookies, he’s doing his best impression of a sponge, absorbing every bit of advice and knowledge he can from his veteran teammates and from Astros manager Dusty Baker, a longtime player and manager who is never short on great advice for players of any experience level.
“You can tell he’s been around the game a long time,” Kessinger said of Baker. “He played with a lot of the greats. He was one of the greats. He’s still passing that baseball knowledge down, so if you listen and try to take in the way he does things and the way he watches the game, you can learn a whole lot.”
There’s also the cool wrinkle that Kessinger’s grandfather, Don, who played for the Cubs, Cardinals, and White Sox between 1964 and 1979, is one of Baker’s contemporaries, someone the affable skipper fondly remembers playing against.
“I played with his granddad,” Baker said. “That means I’ve gotten older. It is what it is. The other day, a guy gave me a ball that Don Kessinger had signed, and he asked me would I get young Kessinger to sign it and I did. That’s pretty cool, [a ball signed by] a grandfather and a grandson [who both played in the big leagues].”
That “cool” factor of playing for a manager whose playing career overlapped with his grandfather’s is not lost on the younger Kessinger.
“Yeah, he [Baker] was around my grandfather towards the end of his career. Absolutely, a lot of similar guys they played with,” he said. “It’s cool to hear Dusty’s stories and my grandfather’s stories.”
Kessinger’s debut came on June 7, 2023, at Toronto and he went 0-for-3 in his first taste of the show. His first hit came four days later when he got an infield single off Cleveland’s Shane Bieber.
“For sure [I was] a little nervous, but I think one of the coolest things was when the game started, it was just playing baseball,” he said. “I was nervous leading up to the game, which I think was a good thing, but once it was time to just play ball, felt like I had done it 100 times. Just [felt] very comfortable, focus on each pitch and what you’re supposed to focus on. That cleared up a lot of the nerves.”
And even though his grandfather played in the big leagues for well over a decade, Grae admits he didn’t have any idea about what awaited him once he got that highly coveted call to the show.
“I don’t know if I knew exactly what to expect. I just knew I wanted to come here and help us win a lot of baseball games,” Kessinger said. “When my number’s called, just go compete. I know what to expect as a whole, but that’s still my focus.”
Grae Kessinger is one of several rookies on the Houston Astros and being a rookie usually means one thing-rookie rites of passage, simple acts like carrying bags or getting coffee for veteran teammates as a way of paying their dues. However, Kessinger admits his time with Houston has been light in terms of rookie duties, something he’s not complaining about.
“Just all in good fun. We have a good group of guys, so it’s not too bad for the rookies around here,” he said. “I’m not going to say it’s not coming, but I haven’t had to [do much] yet.”
