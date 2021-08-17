OXFORD — Henry Parrish Jr. is well aware that there’s plenty of talk that follows Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, no matter where he goes or what he does.
But when it comes down to it, the sophomore running back wouldn’t have it any other way.
Parrish, who ran for 263 yards as a freshman in 2020, was set to play his college football at Florida Atlantic under Kiffin, then the Owls’ head coach. The Florida native was among the top running back recruits in the nation and had his pick of the litter in terms of an offer list — Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, to name a few.
But he was ready to play out his collegiate career in Boca Raton, Florida. Because wherever Kiffin went, that’s where Parrish wanted to be.
“I was going wherever he was going,” Parrish said. “That’s the dude, you know?”
Fast forward to August of 2021, and Parrish is still singing the same tune, even if he knows his head coach borders on being eccentric at times. There's just something endearing about it.
“Everybody likes Coach Kiffin. He’s not like other coaches. He’s himself. Everybody thinks he’s weird and all that, but he’s a good coach.
Parrish will team up with juniors Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy to form one of the more formidable backfields in college football this fall. The trio ran for a combined 1,429 yards last season. With the added running threat of junior quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss led the SEC in rushing at 210.6 yards per game and figures to be among the leaders once again.
Parrish has morphed his body since coming to Oxford, according to Kiffin. He came in as a “skinny kid” but is up to 190 pounds.
And for as much praise as Parrish had for Kiffin, the feeling is mutual.
“Henry’s a special player with a very high ceiling,” Kiffin said. “I’m sure he would tell you he was probably coming to FAU … because we had recruited him a long time.
“I’m very aware of how good he can become, how special he can be.”
Parrish feels like he, Conner and Ealy complement each other perfectly while each bringing something a little different to the table. Conner is “the power back” according to Parrish, the bruiser who can pick up the tough yards. Ealy, meanwhile, has a rare burst of speed.
And where does Parrish fit in? Perfectly.
“Here comes me, with the quick feet, twitchy,” Parrish said. “All of us, we have the ability to get away from defenders, making them miss in transition and chewing up grass.”
Upon further review
After watching the film Sunday’s scrimmage, Kiffin had a different evaluation of what he initially said was a concerning defensive effort.
Kiffin told reporters immediately following the 19-series scrimmage that there were too many explosive plays allowed defensively and that there were far too many missed tackles. The very first play of the day was a 65-yard bomb from Corral to senior wide receiver Braylon Sanders.
On Tuesday, Kiffin scaled his critique back a bit, citing overall strong play from his starting defenders. Much of the scrimmage was the Corral-led offense against a mixture of players along the defensive depth chart. Toward the end, the top offense squared off with the top defense; the three drives resulted in just three points for the offense. Overall the top defense’s tackling was solid, Kiffin said.
Against groups that weren’t primarily starting defenders, Corral led the offense to touchdowns on every drive, leading Kiffin to voice concern over the rest of his defensive depth chart.
“What got mixed in there is all the scoring and points and not taking into account when it was ones and twos, and ones-ones,” Kiffin said. “So, really, after looking at it and separating our (No. 1) defense, they played pretty well.
“Obviously, our No. 2 defense did not (play well), two and threes, because of all the scoring. But, going back over it there were some very positive things on defense with the ones.”
Senior linebacker Momo Sanogo told reporters he felt that the defense was “on the cusp” of a big breakthrough. The Rebels surrendered 38.3 points per game last season, which ranked 117th nationally but have shown confidence in a much improved 2021 group. Senior Lakia Henry said he believes the Rebels can have the best defense in college football come fall.
“We just need to keep hammering in the details every single day for the rest of camp, all the days leading up to the game, every single walkthrough every single meeting,” said Sanogo, who made 60 tackles last season. “Just hammer, hammer, hammer the details. And when we do that, it’s going to be a great defense.”
Counting down the days
In less than three weeks, Ole Miss will open up against Louisville at the Chick-Fil-A Classic in Atlanta. When Sanogo heard that Sept. 6 was just 20 days away, his eyes lit up.
Last season was tough, Sanogo admitted. Partial-capacity stadiums and no tailgating made each game feel like somewhat of a road matchup, even the ones at Vaught-Hemingway. There was hardly a need for signals, Sanogo said, because you could just hear everything.
Sanogo is excited for a different experience during his final season.
“I’m just ready to get back to full stadiums, full fans, a packed Grove,” Sanogo said with a smile. “I just want to get rolling and go. Go shake some things.”
“Selfish not to”
Kiffin made headlines last week when he told media that his team was 100% vaccinated against COVID-19. He was asked about it again on Tuesday and reiterated his stance.
“It really is (nice) to not have to think about having different rules for different guys. And, again, that's a lot of credit to our players, to our staff, to our whole building,” Kiffin said. “It’s almost made other teams, what I’ve heard inside of programs, be competitive, to match that, which is great, and hopefully (for) the people of Mississippi.
“I’m sure it’s criticized, but the more we're around it, and the more information we continue to get, it’s just completely selfish not to, especially when you’re going to be around people.”