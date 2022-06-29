OXFORD – The champions are home and celebrating.
The 2022 Ole Miss baseball team celebrated the first national championship in program history on Wednesday evening, taking a nearly one-mile parade route through Downtown Oxford before holding a rally at Swayze Field.
Following the parade, players, coaches and administrators sat on the infield grass, taking turns speaking at the podium addressing fans, some already wearing their brand new “national championship” gear.
The Rebels — one of the last teams selected into the tournament field following a midseason freefall from its one-time No. 1 ranking — went 10-1 in the postseason, which included a two-game sweep over Oklahoma in the College World Series finals. Ole Miss outscored its opponents 82-25 in the postseason, securing the title with a 4-2 win over the Sooners on Sunday.
Longtime Ole Miss announcer David Kellum hosted Wednesday’s event, and in his opening remarks, referred to the Rebels’ season as, “The greatest turn around I’ve ever seen.”
Chancellor Glenn Boyce addressed the crowd, as did Mississippi governor Tate Reeves, Oxford mayor Robyn Tannehill and Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter. When coach Mike Bianco took his turn at the podium, he made sure the thousands packed into the stadium knew the gravity of the moment. He also made sure the Rebels faithful understood they had a part in history.
“Hello Rebel nation,” Bianco said. “You are national champions.”
For some players and coaches, the gravity of what was just accomplished — winning the program’s first title — hasn’t hit with full force yet; Bianco said it might be a question better asked in a few months when the dust has settled. But for now, Bianco did his best to explain the rollercoaster of emotions.
“The first night, for me at least, it’s so surreal. It is like a dream. It’s almost foggy, to think back of that. And I don’t know if it’s just the emotional rush, I don’t know if it’s the exhaustion … You remember it, but I’ll probably remember this (celebration) a lot clearer,” Bianco said. “And then the next day you wake up and go, ‘That was really cool.’ And then I think, then you have these other moments after that, that it continues. There’s kind of a wave of this.”
The Rebels’ story has been well-documented at this point — Ole Miss started SEC play 7-14 and was on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament. But a late turnaround and dominant postseason has the Rebels where they thought they might be in February: champions.
“No matter what, you’re never out of a fight. As long as you stick together as a team and believe and keep fighting no matter what. You don’t have to listen to the outside noise and what others are saying,” senior Tim Elko said. “Just stay together as a team and keep fighting. Keep fighting no matter what, keep believing, know that you can do it yourself and that your teammates can do it … I hope that’s what people have learned from our season, what we’ve gone through, and that we were able to come out on top, even with all the things that we went through.”
Senior Kevin Graham was asked what the biggest lesson he learned this season was. He said he didn’t want to be cliché, but it was, quite simply, the team’s motto: Enjoy the ride.
Even when things were bad, through all the ups and downs of a tumultuous season, it was important to take it all in. It made standing on the grass at Swayze Field, staring up at cheering fans, surrounded by teammates and coaches on Wednesday that much sweeter.
“I hate even saying it, because we’ve said it so much. But enjoy it. You'll look back on those low points with a whole different perspective a few months later,” Graham said. “And really, just try to enjoy and be grateful for every part that's coming this way, because we've got it pretty good here.”