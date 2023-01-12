OXFORD — Terms for Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin’s new contract have been obtained by the Daily Journal, and his new four-year deal will see him have a base salary of $9 million in his final two seasons.
Kiffin is 23-13 in three seasons as the Rebels' head coach, which included an 8-5 campaign in 2022. His new deal, which he officially signed in December and runs from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2026, will pay the following base salaries:
2023: $8.75 million
2024: $8.85 million
2025: $9 million
2026: $9 million
Kiffin's base salary in 2022 was $7.25 million. He was set to make $7.35 million in 2023, per the contract he signed in December 2021.
There are also retention bonuses for being the Rebels’ head coach through Dec. 31 of 2023 and 2024 that will raise his salary to $9 million in each of those first two seasons.
Salaries for state employees can run for a maximum of four years. Kiffin has a received a new contract after each of his three seasons.
The new contract also provides a $150,000 incentive for each SEC victory per season after the fifth win and $100,000 per victory over non-SEC Power Five teams. Kiffin will also receive $150,000 for making it to the SEC title game or $400,000 for winning the conference.
There are also bowl game incentives, including $250,000 for making it to a New Year’s Six game or $500,000 for playing in a CFP semifinal. A trip to the national title game would instead net $750,000, and winning the national championship would raise his salary by a full $ 1 million. Kiffin can also earn additional incentives for reaching APR goals and season ticket thresholds.
