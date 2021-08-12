OXFORD — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will have a base salary of $4.5 million in 2021, according to financial documents provided by the athletics department.
Kiffin signed a four-year extension that began on Jan. 1, 2021 and runs through Dec. 31, 2024. Kiffin’s 2021 salary will be $5 million with a retention bonus if he is still the Rebels’ head coach on the last day of 2021.
Kiffin’s subsequent base salaries are as follows:
2022 — $5.25 million
2023 — $5.5 million
2024 — $5.75 million
There are also several incentive bonuses laid out in his new contract. Kiffin will receive an additional $150,000 per SEC victory after the fifth conference win in a given season is attained. He will receive $100,000 per victory against a non-conference Power Five team, $150,000 for a trip to the SEC title game and $400,000 for a title game win (he would not receive the $150,000 for making the game if Ole Miss wins it). There are also incentives for winning SEC Coach of the Year and National Coach of the Year ($50,000 and $100,000, respectively).
The contract also has incentives for bowl bids, including $250,000 for a non-playoff New Year’s Six Game. If Ole Miss were to make the College Football Playoff, Kiffin would receive $500,000. If Ole Miss were to make it to the national title game, that number would be $750,000. And if Ole Miss were to win the national title, he would receive an additional $1 million.
Kiffin also has APR incentives built into his contract — if the Rebels have a single-year score of 950-974, he will receive $100,000. If the score is 975 or above, it will be $150,000.
Finally, Kiffin can receive up to $200,000 in additional compensation for season ticket sales; $50,000 for more than 30,000 season tickets sold and an additional $50,000 for getting the 35,000, 37,500 and 40,000 marks.