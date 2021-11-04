Coaches - Liberty: Hugh Freeze, 25-8 at Liberty (3rd year) and 67-40 overall (11th year). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 11-7 at OM (2nd year) and 72-41 overall (10th year).
Trends: Hugh Freeze spent five years as the Ole Miss head coach, compiling a 39-25 record with four bowl appearances, including two New Year’s Six games … Five Liberty assistant coaches previously coached at Ole Miss … Liberty has played an SEC program one other time, a 53-0 loss at Auburn in 2018 … Ole Miss is 55-15 against non-conference foes since Nov. 12, 1994.
Notes: Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Liberty’s Malik Willis are two of the top draft-eligible quarterbacks for the 2022 NFL Draft … Corral ranks eighth in the nation in total offense (340.2 yards per game) while Willis already has 30 total touchdowns … Liberty’s defense surrenders just 300 total yards per game, 10th in the FBS … The Flames have faced one Power Five school this season, falling at Syracuse 24-21 … Corral and running back Snoop Conner are the first teammates in program history with 10 rushing touchdowns in the same season … Corral is one of just four quarterbacks in the SEC since 2007 with 15 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns through eight games. The others are Mississippi State’s Dak Prescott, Florida’s Tim Tebow and Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel. Tebow and Manziel each won a Heisman Trophy.