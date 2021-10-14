Series: Tennessee leads 44-20-1 (one Ole Miss win vacated)
Coaches - Tennessee: Josh Heupel, 4-2 at Tennessee (1st year) and 32-10 overall (4th year). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 9-6 at OM (2nd year) and 70-40 overall (10th year).
Trends: Ole Miss is 5-25 all-time in Knoxville … The teams are meeting for the first time since 2014 and for the first time in Knoxville since 2010 … Tennessee has won 13 of the last 15 in the series … The teams met for the first time in 1902.
Notes: Ole Miss and Tennessee own two of the highest scoring offenses in college football, averaging 46.2 (4th) and 41.5 (7th) points per game, respectively … The teams also rank among the leaders in plays run per minute, as Ole Miss runs 2.89 and the Volunteers run 2.87, ranking second and third in the FBS, respectively … Behind redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss is one of just two teams in the FBS without an interceptions thrown this season … Corral ranks sixth in college football in total offense at 350.4 yards per game and has accounted for 20 total touchdowns (12 passing, eight rushing) … Corral also ranks fifth nationally in yards per attempt (10.25 yards) … Tennessee has already score more points this season through six games (249) than it did in 10 games a season ago … Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Corral rank fourth and fifth in the SEC in touchdown passes (13 and 12).