FILE - Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin gestures following his team's 31-17 win over LSU during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin signed 17 players from the transfer portal. The group is ranked the No. 2 transfer portal class by 247Sports.
Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
The Matchup: No. 21 Ole Miss vs. Troy
Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038), Oxford
TV: SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Series: Ole Miss leads 1-0 (vacated)
Coaches– Troy: Jon Sumrall, 0-0 at Troy (1st year) and 0-0 overall. Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 15-8 at OM (3rd year) and 76-42 overall (11th year).
Notes: First-year Troy head coach Jon Sumrall was a defensive assistant at Ole Miss in 2018. He was most recently the co-defensive coordinator at Kentucky … Troy went to three-straight bowl games and won at least 10 games from 2016-18. They have won five games each of the last three years and have not made a bowl game … Ole Miss won 10 regular-season games for the first time ever last season … Ole Miss is 93-29-5 all-time in openers … The Rebels went a perfect 7-0 at home last season and have won nine-straight overall … A whopping 44% of Ole Miss’ roster is first-year players with the program, whether it be freshman or transfers.
Prediction: Ole Miss 42, Troy 14
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.