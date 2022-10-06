Kentucky Mississippi Football

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mississippi won 22-19. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

 Thomas Graning

The Matchup: No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus