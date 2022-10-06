Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mississippi won 22-19. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
The Matchup: No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
Where: FirstBank Stadium (40,375), Nashville
TV: SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Series: Ole Miss leads 52-40-2
Coaches – Vanderbilt: Clark Lea, 5-12 at Vanderbilt and overall (2nd year). Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, 20-8 at OM (3rd year) and 81-42 overall (11th year).
Notes: Vanderbilt is 29-23-2 against Ole Miss all-time in Nashville … Ole Miss has won the last three meetings with the Commodores overall … Rebels freshman running back Quinshon Judkins is 11th nationally with 535 rushing yards … Ole Miss averages 7.4 tackles for loss per game, tied for 15th in the FBS … Ole Miss senior receiver Jonathan Mingo is second in the SEC, averaging 20 yards per catch … Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has 20 wins leading the Rebels, accomplishing the feat faster than anyone since Johnny Vaught … Vanderbilt has 15 touchdowns in 17 redzone trips … Commodores linebacker Anfernee Orji leads the SEC with 10.4 tackles per game.
Prediction: Ole Miss 48, Vanderbilt 20
