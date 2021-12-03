OXFORD – College football’s early signing period is set to begin Dec. 15, and, like every other team in the nation, No. 8 Ole Miss will try to bolster its depth for years to come.
Here is a look at the Rebels’ current commits and where they fit in 2022 and beyond. The class has 13 hard commits right now, according to 247Sports. Star rankings are from 247Sports as well.
Defensive backs Nick Cull (5-11, 175, four-star from Georgia), Jarell Stinson (5-10, 160, three-star from Alabama), Taylor Groves (6-2, 182, four-star from Tennessee)
There’s no such thing as too many cornerbacks, and Ole Miss is getting solid ones in Cull and Stinson. Jaylon Jones’ eligibility is finally up, as is Deane Leonard’s. Deantre Prince, Miles Battle, Markevious Brown and Tysheem Johnson all figure to play even more prominent roles come 2022, but there’s always room for a newcomer to breakthrough, including at the nickelback position. Cull could make an impact early.
Groves is a long, rangy safety, the kind that could see early playing time, particularly with Ole Miss opting to play with six defensive backs in their base formation. He is the No. 273 player in the class in 247Sports’ database.
Defensive lineman Zxavian Harris (6-8, 335, four-star from Germantown) and Jacarius Clayton (6-6 1/2, 275, three-star from Tupelo)
Harris is a load and looks the part of an early contributor on an Ole Miss defensive line always looking for run-stuffers on a three-man front. It is hard for young players to make an instant impact, however (Tywone Malone being a recent example), but Harris and Clayton will have a chance.
»MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE: Meet Ole Miss commit Zxavian Harris
Linebackers Reginald Hughes (6-2, 230, three-star from Northeast Mississippi Community College) and Jaylon White (6-3, 201, three-star from Arkansas)
There is room to make an impact at linebacker, given the departures of Mark Robinson, Lakia Henry, MoMo Sanogo and the (potential) loss of Chance Campbell, who still has a year of eligibility. Hughes could be a player who sees time early given his experience at the junior college level — he’s made 44 tackles in 11-career games, including eight for loss. A transfer portal find could make it hard to see the field, though.
Timi Gagophien (6-6, 325, three-star from Texas) and Preston Cushman (6-5, 285, three-star from Florida)
It’s hard for true freshman offensive lineman to get on the field; they usually need a bit of development in the weight room to prepare for the rigors of major college football. It’s a lot to expect any of these guys to contribute right away.
Running back Quinshon Judkins (5-11, 200, three-star from Alabama)
The running back room is pretty full at Ole Miss, particularly if both Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy come back to join Henry Parrish Jr. He’s run for more than 1,000 yards each of the last three seasons at Pike Road High, including 1,351 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. He had offers from Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Arkansas, among others. He’s the type of player who could step on the field early in a manner similar to Parrish in 2020.
Wide receivers Larry Simmons (6-2, 175, three-star from Moss Point), Jeremiah Dillon (6-2, 180, three-star from Tylertown) and tight end Kyirin Heath (6-4, 232, three-star from Texas)
Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond are leaving, which will leave a pretty big hole. Jonathan Mingo, John Rhys Plumlee and Dannis Jackson should play big roles. But I still think there’s room for a newcomer to contribute. However, my gut tells me that it will be a player from the transfer portal, as it’s tough for wide receivers to play right away most times.
Tight end wasn’t a huge point of emphasis in the Ole Miss offense this season, though Casey Kelly came on in the latter stages of the season. He returns in 2022, making it unlikely for Heath to see a ton of snaps.