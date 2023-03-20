OXFORD — There’s less than 170 days until Ole Miss football’s 2023 season opener against Mercer. And that can only mean one thing — it’s time for spring football.
The last time the Rebels took the field was a 42-25 loss to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. The loss was Ole Miss’ (8-5, 4-4 SEC) fourth-straight to end the season and fifth in its final six games. As they did the season before, the Rebels loaded up in the transfer portal, bringing in a handful of big names, particularly in the quarterback room.
The Rebels start spring football practice on Tuesday, and the Grove Bowl will take place April 15 at 2 p.m.
Here are a few storylines to watch this spring.
What is the current status of the quarterback room?
Junior Jaxson Dart was Ole Miss’ big prize in last year’s transfer portal class. Dart thew for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns with an additional 614 on the ground.
This offseason, head coach Lane Kiffin brought in former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and LSU’s Walker Howard.
Sanders was a four-year starter with the Cowboys, was first-team All-Big 12 in 2021 and has more than 9,500 passing yards to his name and nearly 2,000 rushing yards. Howard was a blue-chip recruit in the 2022 class.
Is this an open quarterback competition? Is it Dart’s job to lose? Will we learn any of these things in the spring? Stay tuned.
Who are the wide receivers?
Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath each had 800 receiving yards last year. Both are gone now, however, leaving a void on the outside. Senior Jordan Watkins had 449 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns last season.
Is he the next man up?
Is it another in-house option, like senior Dayton Wade or sophomore J.J. Henry?
Or is it one of the transfers the Rebels brought in, like Texas A&M’s Chris Marshall or Louisiana Tech’s Tre Harris?
Marshall was a five-star recruit in last year’s class, and Harris had 935 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season.
What will the defense look like?
In addition to the moves in the portal, the Rebels made a splash with a coaching hire by bringing in Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding to run the defense.
Ole Miss got off to a good start defensively in 2022 but faded down the stretch, giving up 35 points per game over the final seven contests. Golding had exceptional talent at Alabama, but the numbers were good, too — the Crimson Tide gave up just 18.2 points per game in 2022, which was ninth nationally.
What changes will Golding implement schematically, and how long will those adjustments take?
There are also new players in the fold — NC State senior defensive tackle Joshua Harris, Miami (OH) senior cornerback John Saunders and Louisville senior linebacker Monty Montgomery, among others. Will they hit the ground running and be impact players?
Who is going to share the carries with Quinshon Judkins?
Judkins was first-team All-SEC as a true freshman, racking up more than 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He and Zach Evans were among the best running back duos in college football, as Evans finished just shy of 1,000 yards.
Evans is gone for the NFL, however, and given recent history, someone else is going to get carries besides Judkins: In 2021, three running backs had at least 550 rushing yards. The year before, two running backs had at least 400 yards.
Senior Ulysses Bentley IV returns after an injury-plagued first season at Ole Miss after transferring from SMU. True freshman Kedrick Reescano was a four-star recruit, but he will not be on-campus this spring. Who is going to get the other carries when Judkins isn’t in?
