DartGrovebowl

Ole Miss junior quarterback Jaxson Dart looks to throw a pass in Saturday's Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD — The Red team scored a two-point conversion with no time on the clock Saturday afternoon to defeat the Navy team 53-52 in Ole Miss’ 2023 Grove Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

