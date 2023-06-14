Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) is tackled by Arkansas defenders Simeon Blair (15) and Dwight McGlothern (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
OXFORD — Welcome to the 16-team world of SEC football.
The SEC announced its 2024 football schedules for each of its teams Wednesday night, just a few weeks after announcing at its spring meetings in Destin, Florida that it would have an eight-game conference schedule. The eight-game conference schedule is currently only a one-year plan, with the future of a permanent eight or nine-game conference schedule still up in the air. There will be no divisions going forward, and the top-two teams in the conference will face each other in the SEC Championship Game.
The 2024 schedule was “determined on 2 (sic) primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of overall schedule strength.” Texas and Oklahoma are the two new additions to the conference, and the Rebels will host the Sooners in 2024. Every team will play either Texas or Oklahoma in 2024. If a team plays an opponent on the road in 2023, the other team will host if they play again in 2024.
The Rebels will not play former SEC West foes Alabama, Auburn or Texas A&M. Ole Miss had played Alabama every year since 1992 and Auburn every year since 1990.
Here is the Rebels’ full 2024 SEC schedule. No specific dates were announced. In addition to the eight SEC games, Ole Miss will play Furman, Middle Tennessee State, Georgia Southern and Wake Forest.
Home:
Oklahoma
Georgia
Kentucky
Mississippi State
Away:
Arkansas
LSU
Florida
South Carolina
