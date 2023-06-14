Mississippi Arkansas Football

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) is tackled by Arkansas defenders Simeon Blair (15) and Dwight McGlothern (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

OXFORD — Welcome to the 16-team world of SEC football.

michael.katz@djournal.com

