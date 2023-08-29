OXFORD — The numbers would tell you Ole Miss has a lot of lost production to make up for and a handful of new faces that need to quickly fit into a new locker room.
Head coach Lane Kiffin and Rebels players will tell you, however, that the newest players within the program are buying in as well as they possibly could. Plus, the new players on the roster aren’t exactly slouches.
“I do (think this is our deepest team),” Kiffin, who is in his fourth year as the Rebels’ head coach, said. “I think that we do have probably better backups than we’ve had, ever. But again, this is not an individual sport, and a lot of it is how you play together.”
Ole Miss has 59 new players in 2023 — a whopping 46.1% of the entire roster — that were not with the team last season. That includes contributions both small and large. Among the biggest losses are at running back (Zach Evans), wide receiver (Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath) and on defense, where the Rebels lost their top-four tacklers from a season ago.
Here is the breakdown for 2022 production Ole Miss must replace:
• 29.8% of its rushing yards
• 64.1% of its receiving yards
• 55.8% of its total tackles
• 50% of its total sacks
• 62.5% of its interceptions
Through the transfer portal and a strong recruiting class, Ole Miss added key players at all positions of need for the second year in a row.
Among the biggest names were in the receiving corps, where the Rebels added senior receiver transfers Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin, as well as senior tight end Caden Prieskorn. The veteran trio has a combined 5,556 career receiving yards and 58 receiving touchdowns in college. Freshman Ayden Williams has shined in fall practices.
Defensively, senior defensive end transfer Isaac Ukwu has 16.5 career sacks, and senior linebacker transfers Monty Montgomery and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste have made a combined 312 tackles, including 37.5 for loss.
While the 2023 team is talented and deep due to additions and returners, that does not always mean a seamless transition and equate to wins.
Ole Miss came off a 10-3 campaign in 2021 and, while the Rebels lost key pieces all along the roster — perhaps none bigger than quarterback Matt Corral — the team added 55 new players, many with significant collegiate experience. The 2022 Rebels’ roster consisted of 44% entirely new players. After a strong 7-1 start, Ole Miss lost four of five games to end the 2022 season, including its final four.
This year’s team has meshed better than last year’s did, Kiffin said, and chemistry is not nearly as much of a concern in 2023.
That, combined with talent and depth, has the Rebels on solid ground.
“I've seen really good chemistry so far (this year). I don't think if you pulled up a year ago I said that,” Kiffin said. “Obviously, you're never going to hear a coach say 'Man I feel really bad about it,' but I didn't feel this way a year ago and that ended up showing itself unfortunately.
“I feel much different about this. You have a bunch of new players, majority of them have played a lot and have come in with the right attitude of buying into the team and what can they do, even in reduced roles at times from what they've done before or what they were hoping. Everybody hopes they're the guy, that's just how it works. It's definitely easier now than when you get into the season and things aren't going the way you want them to go. I've been very pleased about that."
