Ole Miss women’s basketball, with its first postseason berth in six years, takes the floor today led by one of the biggest stars in program history.
Armintie Herrington was known as Armintie Price, an All-American guard from Myrtle, the last time the Rebels played in the NCAA Tournament. That team, coached by Carol Ross, reached the Elite Eight in Dayton.
Herrington will be acting head coach at 5 p.m. when Ole Miss takes on Samford in a WNIT first-round game in the Memphis Region at Collierville High School.
The school announced earlier this week that head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin had tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss most or all of her team’s first postseason appearance in her three years as coach.
The Rebels (11-11) got in the NCAA Tournament conversation with a late push, but found themselves in the WNIT after a second-round SEC Tournament loss to Tennessee.
“We talked before the season and said, ‘postseason or bust,’” McPhee-McCuin said. “I just wanted some type of postseason for my young team.”
Samford (14-9) won the Southern Conference regular season with an 11-2 mark but lost in the conference tournament.
The Bulldogs have an NCAA Net Ranking of 164. The Southern Conference went 0-13 against Quadrant 1 teams with three of those losses by Samford.
Herrington starred at Myrtle High School – she was a two-time Journal player of the year – before moving on to Ole Miss, where she averaged 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and led the NCAA with 3.7 steals as a senior.
She was WNBA rookie of the year in 2007 and played eight seasons in the league.
Herrington holds two degrees from Ole Miss and has been on McPhee-McCuin’s staff since the first season in 2019.
The set-up while McPhee-McCuin is away is to rotate the acting head coach position among all assistants, depending on who has been the primary scout for the opponent.
“As far as Coach Mint is concerned I have full confidence in her,” McPhee-McCuin said. “There was never a point where I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, now my assistants have to coach.’ I have a really good staff.
“That’s the least of my worries.”