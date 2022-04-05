Armintie Herrington announced a “step back” from her role as Ole Miss assistant women’s basketball coach on Sunday.
She says she’ll prayerfully consider her next opportunity, whatever that may be, in this non-retirement.
If married names fool you, as they sometimes fool me, folks in Northeast Mississippi may remember her as Armintie Price, whose dominant run with the Myrtle girls in the early 2000s ended with the state championship as a senior.
Price, a two-time Daily Journal Player of the Year (2002-03), enjoyed success at every level.
She left Ole Miss as one of only two Division I women’s basketball players to ever record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 400 assists and 400 steals. The other was Cheryl Miller, the former Southern Cal star.
Price went on to the WNBA where she was Rookie of the Year in 2007. She played for nine seasons and shot 45.4 percent for her career mostly through her uncanny ability to get to the rim.
Her game was fast and exciting and made casual observers pay close attention.
Women’s basketball has many casual observers.
An advertising campaign by Buick during men’s games for this March Madness says that more than 40 percent of athletes are women, but women’s sports receives less than 10 percent of media coverage.
It further states that Buick is committed to raising that percentage.
Perhaps that’s through sponsored content.
Those coverage numbers, if accurate, don’t represent some grand conspiracy.
Coverage decisions align with reader interests.
The women’s game has pockets of great support, not surprisingly, around campuses that have highly successful programs.
Women’s athletic programs have to win at an extremely high level to receive consistent media coverage.
It’s that market demand thing.
There are different guesses as to why fan interest often doesn’t match that of men’s teams.
One factor, it’s been speculated, is that the women’s game lacks the play above the rim.
Simply put, it could be that the American sports fan has too much on his or her plate. If you’re a ticket buyer for college football, men’s basketball and baseball that’s a big financial investment.
So is the time commitment in getting to games.
Those who do support the ladies see speed and athleticism with good shooting, passing and fundamentals and high levels of competition.
The greater concern in women’s athletics right now is not media coverage but the presence of transgender competitors in some sports.
Every individual deserves respect, compassion and the opportunity to pursue dreams.
Those dreams should not cancel out the dreams of other women or girls.
Aside from achievements as a player Armintie Herrington has been a positive influence as a coach, wife and mother.
Her’s has been a career worth noting.
It will be good to see the next turn it takes.